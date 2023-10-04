Markets fall for 2nd day on unabated foreign fund outflows

PTI

Mumbai, October 4

Equity benchmark indices ended lower on Wednesday, extending their previous day’s fall, due to unabated foreign fund outflows and weak trends in the US and Asian markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex went lower by 286.06 points, or 0.44 per cent, to settle at 65,226.04. During the day, it plunged 633.33 points, or 0.96 per cent, to 64,878.77.

The Nifty declined 92.65 points, or 0.47 per cent, to end at 19,436.10.

Among the Sensex firms, Axis Bank fell over 4 per cent, emerging as the biggest laggard. State Bank of India, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Maruti and Larsen & Toubro were the other major laggards.

Nestle, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, HCL Technologies, and Asian Paints were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, and Hong Kong settled lower while Shanghai ended in the positive territory.

European markets were trading mostly in the green. The US markets ended with over 1 per cent fall on Tuesday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,034.14 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.91 per cent to USD 90.09 a barrel.

The BSE benchmark had declined 316.31 points, or 0.48 per cent, to settle at 65,512.10 on Tuesday. The Nifty fell 109.55 points, or 0.56 per cent, to end at 19,528.75.

