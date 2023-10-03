Markets fall in early trade on unabated foreign fund outflows

PTI

Mumbai, October 3

Equity benchmark indices declined in early trade on Tuesday amid unabated foreign fund outflows and sluggish Asian market cues.

Fall in index majors Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank also dragged the benchmark indices lower.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 347.09 points to 65,481.32. The Nifty declined 117.3 points to 19,521.

Among the Sensex firms, Maruti, State Bank of India, JSW Steel, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, ITC, Reliance Industries and NTPC were the major laggards.

Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever, UltraTech Cement and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, Tokyo and Hong Kong were quoting lower while Shanghai traded in the green.

The US markets ended mostly in the green on Monday.

#Mumbai #Sensex