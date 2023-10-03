Markets fall in early trade on unabated foreign fund outflows

Mumbai, October 3
Equity benchmark indices declined in early trade on Tuesday amid unabated foreign fund outflows and sluggish Asian market cues.
Fall in index majors Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank also dragged the benchmark indices lower.
The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 347.09 points to 65,481.32. The Nifty declined 117.3 points to 19,521.
Among the Sensex firms, Maruti, State Bank of India, JSW Steel, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, ITC, Reliance Industries and NTPC were the major laggards.
Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever, UltraTech Cement and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the gainers.
In Asian markets, Tokyo and Hong Kong were quoting lower while Shanghai traded in the green.
The US markets ended mostly in the green on Monday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi police special cell raids homes of journalists linked to NewsClick
Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate had registered a case a...
Amid strained relations, India tells Canada to withdraw 41 diplomats by October 10
Canada has 62 diplomats in India and India had said that the...
Kerala High Court rejects Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal's plea to suspend conviction in attempt to murder case
The court's order is confirmed by a senior central governmen...
2 army personnel injured in encounter in J-K’s Rajouri
The encounter breaks out between security forces and terrori...
7 more patients died in Nanded govt hospital between Oct 1 and 2; total 31 succumbed in 2 days: Officials
The District Information Office of Nanded confirms this on a...