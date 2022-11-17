Markets fall in early trade on weak global equities

Mumbai, November 17
Benchmark indices began the trade on a bearish note on Thursday in line with weak global market trends.
The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 211.76 points to 61,768.96 in early trade. The broader NSE Nifty dipped 57.95 points to 18,351.70.
From the Sensex pack, Titan, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Tata Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Maruti were the major laggards in early trade.
Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Power Grid and Hindustan Unilever were among the winners.
Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading lower.
Wall Street had ended in the negative territory on Wednesday.
The BSE benchmark ended 107.73 points or 0.17 per cent higher at 61,980.72 -- its fresh life-time high -- on Wednesday. The Nifty had ended marginally higher by 6.25 points or 0.03 per cent to 18,409.65.
International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 1 per cent lower at USD 91.90 per barrel.
Foreign Institutional Investors offloaded shares worth Rs 386.06 crore on Wednesday, as per exchange data.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Attempts being made to forget rich nations' historical contribution: India at COP27
The cover text is being debated and reworked as ministers an...
Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?
Neighbours say that Aftab would regularly go and check the b...
Aftab Poonawalla's family fled to unknown location because they had an idea of son's activities: Police
Police say Aftab's family shifted without informing them and...
2 men arrested in Amritsar for carrying 3 hand grenades
Rs 1 lakh in cash, car seized
Narcotics Control Bureau seizes drugs worth Rs 1 crore in Mumbai
The seized drugs include 19 kg of ganja, 1.15 kg of hydropon...