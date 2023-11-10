Markets fall in early trade on weak global trends, unabated foreign fund outflows

Mumbai, November 10
Benchmark equity indices declined in early trade on Friday due to weak trends in global markets and unabated foreign fund outflows.
The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 251.25 points to 64,580.95, extending its previous day's decline. The Nifty declined 65.85 points to 19,329.45.
Among the Sensex firms, Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, Maruti, Tata Motors and Nestle were the major laggards.
Bajaj Finance, Power Grid, Tech Mahindra and NTPC were among the gainers.
In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading in the negative territory.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India, US hold 2+2 ministerial dialogue to further expand global strategic partnership
The US delegation is led by US Secretary of State Antony Bli...
Canada probing 'terrorist threats' against Air India after Gurpatwant Pannun’s videos surface online
Transportation minister says ‘we take every threat to aviati...
Overnight rain in Delhi brings relief from hazardous air quality
Delhi's AQI stands at 376 at 9 am, rapidly improving from 40...
NIA freezes Rs 1.34 crore seized from premises of Punjab-based drug smuggling accused
The heroin consignment purportedly from Afghanistan entered ...
Parts of Punjab and Haryana receive light rain
In Haryana, Jhajjar and Narnaul receive 6 mm of rainfall eac...