Markets fall in early trade on weak global trends, unabated foreign fund outflows

PTI

Mumbai, November 10

Benchmark equity indices declined in early trade on Friday due to weak trends in global markets and unabated foreign fund outflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 251.25 points to 64,580.95, extending its previous day's decline. The Nifty declined 65.85 points to 19,329.45.

Among the Sensex firms, Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, Maruti, Tata Motors and Nestle were the major laggards.

Bajaj Finance, Power Grid, Tech Mahindra and NTPC were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading in the negative territory.

