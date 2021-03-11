Markets rebound after heavy fall in previous trade; Sensex rallies over 635 points

PTI

Mumbai, May 13

The Sensex rebounded in early trade on Friday after falling sharply the previous day and jumped over 635 points, in tandem with rally in Asian markets and buying in index major Reliance Industries.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 635.43 points higher at 53,565.74. The broader NSE Nifty jumped 186.4 points to 15,994.40.

Among the Sensex firms, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finserv, Titan, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries, Dr Reddy's and Tata Steel were the major gainers in early trade.

In contrast, NTPC and TCS were the laggards.

Markets in Asia were trading in the green, with Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul and Shanghai quoting significantly higher.

Stock exchanges in the US had ended on a mixed note on Thursday.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 1.57 per cent to USD 109.14 per barrel.