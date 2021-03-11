Markets rebound after two-day fall

PTI

Mumbai, June 2

Equity indices found firmer ground on Thursday after a two-day decline, buoyed by a rally in market heavyweight Reliance Industries and easing crude oil prices.

Overcoming a wobbly start, the Sensex rose 436.94 points to end at 55,818.11. Similarly, the Nifty surged 105.25 points to 16,628. Reliance stole the show by vaulting 3.51%, followed by Bajaj Finserv, Sun Pharma, HCL Tech, TCS, Infosys.