Markets rebound in early trade after two days of fall

PTI

Mumbai, November 21

Equity benchmark indices rebounded in early trade on Tuesday after two days of decline, mirroring a bullish trend in global markets along with buying in Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 268.31 points to 65,923.46 in early trade. The Nifty went up by 85.1 points to 19,779.10.

Among the Sensex firms, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Titan, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Infosys were the biggest gainers.

Larsen & Toubro, Maruti, Nestle and Hindustan Unilever were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading with gains.

The US markets ended in the positive territory on Monday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.44 per cent to USD 81.96 a barrel.

#Mumbai #Sensex