Markets rebound; trade higher in early trade

PTI

Mumbai, May 4

Equity benchmark indices climbed in early trade on Thursday amid continuous foreign fund inflows and buying in index major Reliance Industries.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 77.64 points to 61,270.94 in early trade. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 27.7 points to 18,117.55.

From the Sensex firms, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finance, Titan, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, State Bank of India, Tata Consultancy Services, NTPC and Reliance Industries were the biggest gainers.

Power Grid, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, ITC, Maruti and ICICI Bank were the laggards.

Foreign Institutional Investors were net buyers on Wednesday as they bought equities worth Rs 1,338 crore, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, Shanghai and Hong Kong quoted in the green, while Seoul traded lower.

The US markets had ended in the negative territory on Wednesday.