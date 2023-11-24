Markets settle marginally lower in volatile trade

Mumbai, November 24
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed with modest losses for the second straight session on Friday, following selling in IT stocks amid a lack of fresh buying triggers.
In a highly volatile trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 47.77 points or 0.07 per cent to settle at 65,970.04. During the day, it gyrated 207.59 points, hitting a high of 66,101.64 and a low of 65,894.05.
The Nifty slipped 7.30 points or 0.04 per cent to 19,794.70.
Among the Sensex firms, HCL Tech, Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Nestle, Tata Motors, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, UltraTech Cement and Tata Steel were among the laggards.
On the other hand, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, JSW Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the major gainers.
In Asian markets, Tokyo settled in the green while Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower.
European markets were trading mostly in the positive territory. The US markets were closed for Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday.
Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.18 per cent to USD 81.57 a barrel.
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 255.53 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.
The BSE benchmark dipped 5.43 points or 0.01 per cent to settle at 66,017.81 on Thursday. The Nifty slipped 9.85 points or 0.05 per cent to 19,802.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse LIVE updates: All post-evacuation arrangements in place, CM Dhami goes inside tunnel
NDRF conducts evacuation rehearsal using wheeled stretchers
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says meeting with farm leaders 'successful', to meet sugar mill owners tomorrow
While refusing to divulge the SAP of sugarcane agreed upon, ...
Qatar court accepts ex-Indian navy personnel's appeal against death sentence
An appeal was filed by India against the death penalty award...
Delhi horror: Demon's street dance, firearms, knives dominate juvenile's social media
A couple of days after the 16-year-old was arrested for stab...
Afghanistan embassy announces permanent closure in New Delhi
Says the decision is a result of broader changes in policy a...