Markets slip for second day as hawkish central banks weigh

Mumbai, February 4
Equity benchmarks stayed on the backfoot for the second straight session on Friday as policy tightening by central banks and persistent foreign fund outflows weighed on sentiment. However, a strengthening rupee capped the downside for the bourses, traders said.
The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 143.20 points lower at 58,644.82. Similarly, the NSE Nifty shed 43.90 points to close at 17,516.30.
SBI was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding 1.83%, followed by M&M, NTPC, Kotak Bank, Wipro, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC and PowerGrid.
On the other hand, Sun Pharma, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement, L&T, HDFC Bank and HCL Tech were among the gainers, spurting up to 1.21%. Of the Sensex constituents, 19 shares closed lower while 11 were in the green.
The Bank of England on Thursday raised interest rates, while the European Central Bank (ECB) also signalled policy tightening to tame runaway inflation.
Global central banks are winding down their massive stimulus programmes launched at the onset of the pandemic as the policy focus shifts to inflation management. However, hardening interest rates are also triggering foreign capital outflows from emerging markets, including India. —
