Markets trade firm in early trade on positive global equities, foreign fund inflows

Mumbai, February 16
Equity benchmark indices started the trade on a positive note on Thursday mirroring a rally in the global markets and continuous foreign fund inflows.
The BSE Sensex climbed 379.15 points to 61,654.24 after a firm start. The NSE Nifty advanced 108.25 points to 18,124.10.
All the Sensex firms were trading in the green in initial trade, with Tech Mahindra, Reliance Industries, HDFC, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Asian Paints and HDFC Bank emerging as the prominent winners.
Foreign Portfolio Investors were net buyers as they bought shares worth Rs 432.15 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.
Among Asian markets, Japan, China and Hong Kong were trading higher.
The US markets had ended in the positive territory on Wednesday.
International oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.49 per cent to USD 85.80 per barrel.
