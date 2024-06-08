Markets zoom over RBI’s GDP projection

PTI

Mumbai, June 7

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty climbed over 2 per cent to settle at record high levels on Friday after the RBI revised upwards the GDP growth projection to 7.2 per cent for 2024-25 from 7 per cent earlier.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,720.8 points, or 2.29 per cent, to hit a new record peak of 76,795.31 in day trade. The benchmark ended at a record high of 76,693.36, up 1,618.85 points, or 2.16 per cent.

The NSE Nifty climbed 498.8 points, or 2.18 per cent, to 23,320.20 during the day. The index settled with a jump of 468.75 points, or 2.05 per cent, at 23,290.15.

