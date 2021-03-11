Markfed to buy moong dal at MSP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 2

The Punjab Government has mandated Markfed to procure moong dal at MSP of Rs 7,275 per quintal as per the guidelines issued by Government of India.

Ramvir Singh, MD, Markfed, said the Central government has allowed the state to implement the Price Support Scheme for the procurement of moong during 2022 season. Markfed has opened 38 procurement centres for the same.