Maruti applies for Bharat-NCAP ratings

New Delhi: IMaruti Suzuki has applied for Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat-NCAP) safety ratings for some of its vehicles, a senior government official has said. Last year, Tata Motors’ SUVs Safari and Harrier became the first recipients of the safety rating for adult and child occupant protection. PTI

Fitch cuts China’s sovereign rating

New Delhi: After Moody’s, Fitch has also cut its outlook on China's sovereign credit rating to negative due to risks to public finances. Nevertheless, the Fitch downgrade still slots China at ‘A+’, its third-highest category. S&P and Moody’s have also similarly rated China.

