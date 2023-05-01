 Maruti, Hyundai, Tata Motors report brisk wholesales in April : The Tribune India

Maruti, Hyundai, Tata Motors report brisk wholesales in April

Overall SUV segment accounted for over 47 per cent of the total passenger vehicle sales

Maruti, Hyundai, Tata Motors report brisk wholesales in April

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, May 1

Leading automakers Maruti Suzuki India, Hyundai and Tata Motors reported a double-digit increase in dispatches to dealers in April as the demand remained robust especially for the sports utility vehicles.

The country’s largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said its domestic passenger vehicle wholesales rose 13 per cent to 1,37,320 units last month as against 1,21,995 units in April 2022.

Sales of mini cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, fell 18 per cent to 14,110 units as compared with 17,137 units a year ago.

However, sales in the compact segment, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, rose 27 per cent to 74,935 units as against 59,184 cars in April 2022.

The auto major said its utility vehicle sales, comprising Brezza, Grand Vitara and Ertiga, also rose 8 per cent year-on-year to 36,754 units.

In a virtual press conference, MSI Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava said the company witnessed some production loss last month owing to chip shortage.

"We were constrained in many ways by the semiconductor issue and we lost some volume, especially in Brezza, Grand Vitara, and the Ertiga," he added.

He, however, noted that the company's market share in the sports utility segment (SUV) rose to 21 per cent in April from around 12.6 per cent a year ago.

Srivastava noted that the overall SUV segment last month accounted for over 47 per cent of the total passenger vehicle sales.

Replying to a query, he said that the auto major is aiming to make its sales network Nexa to be number two player in PV sales.

The company is targeting to sell 6 lakh vehicles this year through the network, he added.

On the current market situation, he said that while the enquiries have remained robust, there was a slight fall in the actual car bookings.

"Going forward, there seem to be certain red flags like inflation, rural sentiment…so it is a bag of mixed sentiments," he noted.

In April, the overall passenger vehicle industry wholesales rose 13 per cent to 3.31 lakh units last month as compared with 2.93 lakh units in April 2022.

However, the retail sales stood at 2.86 lakh units against 2.75 lakh units in April last year.

So, the retail growth was muted at around 3.5 per cent, Srivastava said.

"The industry retail was 2.86 lakh (units) and the wholesale was 3.31 lakh (units) which means that there was an increase in the network stock in the industry and the industry network stock has increased from 2.04 lakh units at the beginning of the month to 2.51 lakh units now," he added.

Retail was bit low in April due to many reasons, including some pre-buying because of the new emission norms -- BSVI second phase, and also because some people had brought the vehicles invoiced a little earlier in March, Srivastava said.

Hyundai Motor India reported a 13 per cent increase in domestic wholesales at 49,701 units last month as compared with 44,001 units in the year-ago period.

"This strong growth has been backed by an overwhelming response to the recently launched all-new Verna that has more than doubled its volumes from its earlier version," Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg said in a statement.

The automaker looks to carry forward this momentum with a soon-to-be-launched SUV, Hyundai Exter, he added.

Tata Motors said its passenger vehicle wholesales in the domestic market stood at 47,007 units in April, up 13 per cent, from 41,587 units in April 2022.

Kia India reported a 22 per cent rise in domestic dispatches in April at 23,216 units.

The company had dispatched 19,019 units to dealers in the same month last year.

"In less than four years, we have not only established ourselves as a leading premium automotive company but also emerged as a popular new-age brand. Our seven lakh-plus customers have entrusted us with a lot of faith," Kia India National Head (Sales & Marketing) Hardeep Singh Brar said.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor said its wholesales declined by 6 per cent year-on-year to 14,162 units in April, owing to a week-long maintenance shutdown during the month.

"The company is continuing to witness high demand as well as good enquiries, and needless to say we are extremely thrilled to see the market responding very positively," Toyota Kirloskar Motor Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing Atul Sood said in a statement.

The Hilux, Innova Hycross and the new Innova Crysta continue their phenomenal run as strong demand continues, he added.

"Our SUV segment share also continues to be buoyant owing to the success of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder along with segment leadership of the Fortuner and the Legender, which are consistently leading with over 82 per cent market share in Q1 of CY 2023," Sood stated.

Nissan Motor India said its domestic wholesales increased a 24 per cent year-on-year to 2,617 units in April.

MG Motor India reported an over two-fold rise in retail sales at 4,551 units last month as compared to the corresponding month last year.

Icra Ltd Vice President & Sector Head - Corporate Ratings Rohan Kanwar Gupta said the wholesale dispatches of passenger vehicles continued to remain at healthy levels in April 2023, aided by robust order books across OEMs (Orginal Equipment Manufacturers) and steady demand, even as there continue to be concerns regarding moderation in demand on account of the rise in the cost of ownership.  

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Wholesale reservation frustrates purpose of quota, says Supreme Court

2
Nation

IMD issues rain, hailstorm alerts for several parts of country during next 3 days

3
Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu joins wrestlers' protest in Delhi

4
Entertainment

‘So many Sheras, so many guns around me now’: Salman Khan opens up on receiving death threat

5
Punjab

8 years on, Punjab police conclude probe against dismissed cop Inderjit Singh

6
Punjab

Foreign lure: 6 lakh Punjabis appear for IELTS, TOEFL annually

7
Jalandhar

Jalandhar bypoll: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann slams SGPC chief for campaigning in favour of SAD-BSP candidate

8
Ludhiana

Lok Insaaf Party will extend support to BJP in Jalandhar Lok Sabha polls: Former AAP ally Simarjit Bains

9
J & K

Govt blocks 14 messenger mobile apps 'used in spreading terror in J&K'

10
Haryana

Use refrigerated vans for eggs, says UP; stocks pile up in Haryana

Don't Miss

View All
Foreign lure: 6 lakh Punjabis appear for IELTS, TOEFL annually
Punjab

Foreign lure: 6 lakh Punjabis appear for IELTS, TOEFL annually

Galwan braveheart’s wife commissioned into army, posted to Ladakh
Nation

Galwan braveheart's wife commissioned into Indian Army, posted to Ladakh

Time to cleanse Punjab
Comment NOUS INDICA

Time to cleanse Punjab

Below normal temperature in Punjab, Haryana in May
Delhi

Below normal temperature in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi in May

Bizarre ‘start up’ operating from Bihar to train jobless youths on how to break ATMs in 15 minutes unearthed by UP Police
Trending

Bizarre ‘start up’ operating from Bihar to train jobless youths on how to break ATMs in 15 minutes unearthed by UP Police

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day
Punjab

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday
Chandigarh

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal
Punjab

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

Top News

Supreme Court says it can dissolve marriage on ground of irretrievable breakdown

Mandatory 6-month waiting period for divorce can be dispensed with, holds SC's 5-judge Constitution Bench

Rules Supreme Court can grant divorce on grounds of 'irretri...

Centre blocks 14 apps in Jammu and Kashmir for spreading terror

Govt blocks 14 messenger mobile apps 'used in spreading terror in J&K'

These mobile applications were used by terrorists in Kashmir...

GST collection rises 12 per cent to Rs 1.87 lakh crore in April, highest ever collection

GST collection rises 12 per cent to Rs 1.87 lakh crore in April, highest ever collection

The previous high collection of Rs 1.68 lakh crore was in Ap...

SIT formed to check factories dumping chemical waste into sewerage lines

Giaspura tragedy: Ludhiana police constitute SIT to check factories dumping chemical waste into sewerage lines

CP hints action against guilty industrial units, PPCB offici...

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank calls PM Modi ‘nalayak’

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank calls PM Modi ‘nalayak’

Priyank is seeking reelection from Chittapur in Kalaburagi d...


Cities

View All

Road mishap snuffs out 3 young lives in Tarn Taran

Road mishap snuffs out 3 young lives in Tarn Taran

Amritsar residents open Phatak No.22 ROB without formal function

Amritsar Rural Police chase gang of robbers, nab one

Conman's bank accounts frozen, police launch hunt to nab accomplices

'Take steps to revive canal irrigation system in Amritsar district'

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

A first: Smart water meters installed in Mani Majra area

A first: Smart water meters installed in Mani Majra area

2G system obsolete, Burail jail to have new jammers

Chandigarh: Removal of weed, plastic waste from Sukhna Choe begins

Chandigarh seeks WFI help to contain monkey menace

24 years on, former CM Beant Singh’s killer Jagtar Singh Tara visits native village

Traffic snarls, waterlogging in parts of Delhi after heavy rain

Traffic snarls, waterlogging in parts of Delhi after heavy rain

Fire breaks out at food court of university in Noida

Illegal structures near fort razed

Delhi’s AQI in Jan-Apr ‘best’ in past few years

Delhi HC upholds man’s life term for assaulting 5-year-old

AAP questions SGPC chief Dhami for seeking votes for SAD candidate in Jalandhar bypoll

AAP questions SGPC chief Dhami for seeking votes for SAD candidate in Jalandhar bypoll

Demands not met, teachers protest in Jalandhar

3 more Aam Aadmi Clinics for Phagwara

Jalandhar bypoll: Simarjit Bains' Lok Insaaf Party to back BJP nominee

Poll date nearing, prominent leaders give it all to woo voters

Ludhiana: 8-month-old boy orphaned after parents, grandmother die in gas leak incident

Ludhiana: 8-month-old boy orphaned after parents, grandmother die in gas leak incident

Giaspura tragedy: Ludhiana police constitute SIT to check factories dumping chemical waste into sewerage lines

Toxic gas kills 11 in Ludhiana

Settled in Ludhiana for decades, migrant families struck by tragedy in seconds

Scattered bodies spread panic among helpless area residents

250 patients examined at medical camp in Nabha

250 patients examined at medical camp in Nabha

Rs 2.27 crore to be spent on projects in Patiala: Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar

Millets good source of protein: Expert

2 nabbed for abetting youth’s suicide

2 held with 1-kg opium, 70-kg poppy husk