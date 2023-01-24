Maruti recalls 11,177 Grand Vitaras

PTI

New Delhi, January 23

Maruti Suzuki on Monday said it is recalling 11,177 units of its mid-sized SUV Grand Vitara to fix a possible defect in the rear seat belt mounting brackets. The affected lot was manufactured between August 8, 2022 and November 15, 2022, the company said. “It is suspected that there is a possible defect in rear seat belt mounting brackets which in a rare case, may loosen in the long run and impact its functionality,” it said.