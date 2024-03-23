Maruti recalls 16K units of WagonR, Baleno to fix defect

New Delhi, March 22
Maruti Suzuki India on Friday said it is recalling over 16,000 units of Baleno and WagonR to fix a possible defect in a part of the fuel pump motor.
The company is recalling 11,851 units of Baleno and 4,190 units of WagonR manufactured between July 30, 2019 and November 1, 2019, the country’s largest carmaker said in a regulatory filing.
It is suspected that there is a defect in a part of the fuel pump motor, which in a rare case may lead to engine stalling or engine starting issue, it added. Affected vehicle owners will be contacted by authorised dealer workshops for replacement of the part, free of cost.
