Maruti recalls 17,362 vehicles to fix faulty airbag controller

New Delhi, January 18
Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday said it is recalling 17,362 units of models like Alto K10, Brezza and Baleno to inspect and replace faulty airbag controller.
The affected models are Alto K10, S-Presso, Eeco, Brezza, Baleno and Grand Vitara, manufactured between December 8, 2022 and January 12, 2023, the carmaker said in a regulatory filing.
“The recall is being undertaken to inspect and replace airbag controller free of cost, if required in these vehicles,” it added.
It is suspected that there is a possible defect in the affected part, which in rare cases might result in non-deployment of the airbags and seat belt pretensioners, in the event of a vehicle crash, the auto major stated.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Following govt’s assurance, Punjab ambulance employees call off strike, to resume work today
Say the govt has agreed to increase their salaries and give ...
9 killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
The accident takes place at 4.45am at Repoli village in Raig...
Tripura goes to polls on February 16, Nagaland, Meghalaya February 27
Counting on March 2 | BJP in power in these three states