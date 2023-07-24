Maruti recalls 87,599 units of S-Presso, Eeco to replace faulty steering tie rod

PTI

New Delhi, July 24

The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Monday said it is recalling 87,599 units of S-Presso and Eeco models to check and replace faulty steering tie rod.

The recalled units were manufactured between July 5, 2021 and February 15, 2023, the auto major said in a statement.

“It is suspected that there is a possible defect in a part of steering tie rod, used in such vehicles, which in a rare case, may break and affect vehicle steerability and handling,” it noted.

Affected vehicle owners will be receiving communication from the company-authorised dealer workshops for inspection and replacement of the faulty part, free of cost, Maruti Suzuki stated.

The recall is effective from July 24, 2023, 06:30 pm onwards, it said.

It is one of the largest recalls being undertaken by the company in recent times.

In September 2021, MSI had recalled 1,81,754 units of petrol trims of various models, including Ciaz, Vitara Brezza and XL6, to replace faulty motor generator unit.

In July 2020, the automaker recalled 1,34,885 units of WagonR and Baleno models to inspect and replace faulty fuel pumps.

Similarly, in December 2019, the company had announced that it is recalling 63,493 units of petrol smart hybrid (SHVS) variants of Ciaz, Ertiga and XL6 models to rectify faulty motor generator unit (MGU).

Maruti Suzuki shares on Monday ended 0.75 per cent down at Rs 9,694.70 apiece on the BSE.