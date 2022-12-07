Maruti recalls 9,125 vehicles to fix possible defects in seat belts

PTI

New Delhi, December 6

Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday said it is recalling 9,125 units of its models Ciaz, Brezza, Ertiga, XL6 and Grand Vitara to fix possible defects in a part of the front row seat belts.

The affected vehicles were manufactured between November 2-28, 2022, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing. “It is suspected that there is a possible defect in one of the child parts of shoulder height adjuster assembly of front row seat belts, which in a rare case, may lead to seat belt disassembly,” it said.

The company said it has decided to recall the suspected vehicles for inspection and replacement of the faulty part, free of cost.

“Affected vehicle owners will be receiving communication from the company’s authorised workshops for immediate attention,” it said.

Toyota recalls 994 units of Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Tuesday said it is recalling around 994 units of its recently launched mid-sized sports utility vehicle Urban Cruiser Hyryder to fix a faulty seat belt part.

The company said it has initiated a voluntary recall campaign for certain Urban Cruiser Hyryder units to investigate for a possible issue with front seat belt shoulder height adjuster plate assembly.

Around 994 vehicles of the specified models may have been impacted by this concern, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) said. The front seat belt shoulder height adjuster plate assembly will be replaced from the suspected vehicles, it added.

The recall is being initiated in-line with the company’s commitment to customer safety and satisfaction, the automaker said.