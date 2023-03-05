 Maruti Suzuki expects chip shortage to continue for few more quarters : The Tribune India

Maruti Suzuki expects chip shortage to continue for few more quarters

The country’s largest carmaker has seen its pending bookings stretch to 3.69 lakh units

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, March 5

Maruti Suzuki India expects semiconductor shortage to continue for the next few quarters leading to further increase in order backlog of certain models, according to a senior company official.

The country’s largest carmaker has seen its pending bookings stretch to 3.69 lakh units with Ertiga leading the pack with close to 94,000 bookings.

Other models like Grand Vitara and Brezza have an order backlog of around 37,000 and 61,500 units, respectively.

Further, the company has received around 22,000 and 12,000 bookings, respectively, for Jimny and Fronx.

Due to the chip shortage, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) has already witnessed a production loss of close to 46,000 units in October-December period and is expecting some impact on the production in the ongoing quarter as well.

“The semiconductor shortage still continues. Last quarter we lost 46,000 units due to this issue and this quarter also the problem continues for a few models,” Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer (Marketing and Sales) Shashank Srivastava told PTI in an interaction.

The company expects the shortage to continue for a few more quarters, he noted.

“It is difficult to predict exact timelines when it will become normal because the visibility is not there,” Srivastava said.

Commenting on the overall PV industry, he noted that the sports utility vehicle continues to lead with a share of 42.6 per cent and hatchbacks accounting for 35 per cent.

“So far the passenger vehicle industry this fiscal year has witnessed sales of 35.5 lakh units. It seems the industry will end the year with 38.8 lakh units mark, the highest ever number till date,” he said.

Last fiscal, the number stood at 30.7 lakh units, so the sales are expected to go up by around 26 per cent this financial year.

He noted that the PV segment is expected to post a growth of 5-7 per cent in the next fiscal year over 2022-23.

“Next year our projections are between 40.5-41 lakh units which is roughly a growth of 5-7 per cent ,” Srivastava noted.

MSI is expected to perform better than the industry, he said, adding that the market is witnessing some impact on demand with increase in vehicle loan rates.

“Post the repo rate hike many banks have increased the loan rates...the rates are clearly going up and that obviously has an impact on the overall demand,” he stated.

Srivastava noted that there were also certain positive factors helping mitigate the negative factors in the market.

“If the economy continues to grow, the impact may not be that severe..government spending on infrastructure has an overall positive impact on the demand scenario,” he said.

On Jimny and Fronx, Srivastava noted that the production of the models would commence later this month in Gurugram and Gujarat, respectively.

The overall passenger vehicle wholesales crossed the 3.35 lakh unit mark in February. It was also the highest ever overall dispatches by companies to dealers in the month of February.

MSI’s domestic wholesales rose 11 per cent to 1,55,114 units in February as compared to 1,40,035 units in the same month last year.

The auto major has already dispatched 15.08 lakh units in the current fiscal so far, a growth of 23 per cent from 12.27 lakh units in April-February period of last financial year.

Bihar man's wife runs away with her lover, as revenge, he marries wife of his spouse's lover
Bihar man's wife runs away with her lover; as revenge, he marries wife of his spouse's lover

Sale of gold jewellery hallmarked without 6-digit code to be banned after March 31
Sale of gold jewellery hallmarked without 6-digit code to be banned after March 31

Registration of non-EVs not banned, UT tells HC
Registration of non-EVs not banned, Chandigarh tells HC

Separated during Partition, Sikh family reunites after 75 years at Kartarpur Sahib, thanks to social media
Separated during Partition, Sikh family reunites after 75 years at Kartarpur Sahib, thanks to social media

Two men from Gujarat enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow by scaling wall, held
2 men from Gujarat enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow by scaling its wall

Visitors can continue applying for work permits inside Canada without leaving country
Visitors can continue applying for work permits inside Canada without leaving country

Did I swallow it? Kerala woman rubbishes medical report on scissor in her stomach
Did I swallow it? Kerala woman rubbishes medical report on scissors in her stomach

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh
Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

9 Opposition parties write to PM Modi over ‘blatant misuse' of Central agencies; slam Sisodia arrest

9 Opposition parties write to PM Modi over ‘blatant misuse' of Central agencies; slam Sisodia's arrest

Say charges against former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's ...

FIR filed after poster in favour of former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia found in Delhi school

FIR filed after poster in favour of former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia found in Delhi school

The huge flex read 'I Love Manish Sisodia'

Drunk flyer urinates on fellow passenger on New York-Delhi flight: Sources

Drunk flyer urinates on fellow passenger on New York-Delhi flight, Delhi Police say legal action being taken

The accused is a student at a US university

'Attack' on migrant workers: Tamil Nadu Police books BJP leader, journalists and others for spreading fake news

'Attack' on migrant workers: Tamil Nadu Police book BJP leader, journalists and others for spreading fake news

Tamil Nadu DGP Sylendra Babu stated that the video doing rou...

Kanwardeep Kaur to be new Chandigarh SSP

Kanwardeep Kaur to be new Chandigarh SSP

Kaur is a 2013-batch IPS officer from Punjab cadre


Lakshmi Vihar firing: 5 held with weapons

Lakshmi Vihar firing: 5 held with weapons

1 nabbed in Sikkim tourist death case

Days after clash, DC visits Goindwal jail

Man found dead at Darbar Sahib

Punjab and Haryana High Court tells govt to guard publishers of religious texts

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Kanwardeep Kaur to be new Chandigarh SSP

Kanwardeep Kaur to be new Chandigarh SSP

High Court packs a punch, Panchkula road freed of protesters

2 students hurt in clash at Kharar college

MC plans to charge joints on area basis

High Court orders FIR, probe by special team

9 Opposition parties write to PM Modi over ‘blatant misuse' of Central agencies; slam Sisodia arrest

9 Opposition parties write to PM Modi over ‘blatant misuse' of Central agencies; slam Sisodia's arrest

Four gold bars worth Rs 1.95 crore recovered from aircraft's toilet at New Delhi's IGI airport

FIR filed after poster in favour of former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia found in Delhi school

Lawrence Bishnoi gang member arrested after exchange of fire with police in Delhi

CBI gets Manish Sisodia's custody for 2 more days, AAP protests

Snatching cases on the rise, bizmen meet police

Snatching cases on the rise, bizmen meet police

State’s first e-library set up in Hoshiarpur

Sarpanches join AAP

Forest land freed in Sultanpur Lodhi

On Day 2, folk dances steal the show, enthral audience

NHAI nod to construct four bridges over Sidhwan Canal

NHAI nod to construct four bridges over Sidhwan Canal

Spa raided over flesh trade racket plaints

Illegal mining: Surprise raid at 2 villages in Ludhiana dist

Mystery shrouds elderly man’s death in Khanna

Ludhiana man dies by suicide, wife held

Truck, two-wheeler collide, 2 schoolgirls among 3 hurt

Truck, two-wheeler collide, 2 schoolgirls among 3 hurt

Awareness rally on declining sex ratio at Pbi varsity

Golden jubilee reunion