Maruti Suzuki introduces ‘Dream Series Limited Edition’ for affordable purchase

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 10

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) announces exciting initiatives to make car ownership and advanced technologies more accessible to a wider range of customers. The company has introduced ‘Dream Series Limited Edition’ for three popular models: Alto K10 VXI+, S-Presso VXI+ and Celerio LXI, all priced at Rs 4.99 lakh. Additionally, the company has announced a price reduction for Auto Gear Shift (AGS) variants of select models such as Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio, Wagon-R, Swift, Dzire, Baleno, FRONX and Ignis.

Commenting on the initiatives, Partho Banerjee, senior executive officer, marketing and sales at MSIL, said, “At Maruti Suzuki, we understand the crucial role that affordable entry-level cars play in the sustained growth of the Indian passenger vehicle market. Our ‘Dream Series Limited Edition’ models and reduced AGS prices demonstrate our dedication to make car ownership and advanced technology accessible to a wider section of society.”

The ‘Dream Series Limited Edition’ models will only be available for the month of June. It offers enhanced features at attractive prices to Maruti Suzuki’s valued customers. These special variants will offer a compelling package of model-specific enhancements designed to elevate existing key product unique selling propositions with safety and utility features.

