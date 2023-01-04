Maruti Suzuki logs 28% rise in exports in 2022

New Delhi, January 3
In a major boost to the ‘Make in India’ campaign, automobile major Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Tuesday said it had hit the highest-ever exports of 2,63,068 vehicles globally in 2022, a 28% rise over the previous year. The company’s previous highest exports were achieved in 2021 with 2,05,450 units.
The top exported models in 2022 were Dzire, Swift, S-Presso, Baleno and Brezza, the company said.
Acknowledging that the record exports are aligned to the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, MSI MD and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said, “Crossing the 2 lakh milestone in exports for the second consecutive year signifies the trust, quality, reliability, performance, and affordability of our products.”
Currently, it exports 16 models with regions like Africa, Middle- East, Latin America and ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) being the main markets. Maruti had started exports in FY 1986-87, with its first consignment to Hungary.
