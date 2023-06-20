Maruti Suzuki opens bookings for Invicto

New Delhi, June 19
Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Monday opened bookings for its upcoming premium three-row utility vehicle Invicto.
The vehicle, which will be launched on July 5, can be booked with a payment of Rs 25,000 from the company’s premium retail outlet NEXA showrooms or through online, MSI said in a regulatory filing.
