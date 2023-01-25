Maruti Suzuki Q3 profit jumps over two-fold to Rs 2,351 crore

New Delhi, January 24

Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday reported over two-fold jump in its net profit to Rs 2,351.3 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022, on account of robust sales aided by enhanced product portfolio.

The auto major had reported a net profit of Rs 1,011.3 crore in the October-December quarter of the previous fiscal, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a regulatory filing.

During the third quarter of 2022-23, the company said its net sales rose to Rs 27,849.2 crore while the same stood at Rs 22,187.6 crore in the same period of 2021-22.

The country’s largest carmaker said it sold a total of 4,65,911 vehicles during the third quarter of FY23.

Sales in the domestic market stood at 4,03,929 units while exports were at 61,982 units in the October-December quarter, it added.

In the same period of last fiscal, MSI had sold 4,30,668 units comprising 3,65,673 units in the domestic market and 64,995 units in export markets.

MSI said the launch of models like Grand Vitara and a new version of Brezza helped it bolster market share in the high selling SUV segment and bring additional volumes.

MSI said shortage of electronic components impacted production by about 46,000 vehicles in the third quarter. — PTI

