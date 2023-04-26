 Maruti Suzuki Q4 profit rises 42 per cent to Rs 2,671 crore on higher sales; FY23 profit at Rs 8,211 crore : The Tribune India

Maruti Suzuki Q4 profit rises 42 per cent to Rs 2,671 crore on higher sales; FY23 profit at Rs 8,211 crore

In 2022-23, it sold a total of 19,66,164 vehicles, despite missing production of about 1,70,000 units due to a shortage of electronic components

Maruti Suzuki Q4 profit rises 42 per cent to Rs 2,671 crore on higher sales; FY23 profit at Rs 8,211 crore

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, April 26

Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday reported 42 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,671 crore for March quarter 2022-23, driven by higher sales, improved realisation and favourable forex movement.

The country's largest carmaker logged a net profit of Rs 1,876 crore in January-March 2021-22. Net sales during the fourth quarter rose to Rs 32,060 crore from Rs 26,749 crore in the year-ago period, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a regulatory filing.

For the entire 2022-23, MSI posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 8,211 crore against Rs 3,879 crore in 2021-22. Net sales last fiscal year stood at Rs 1,17,571 crore against Rs 88,330 crore in 2021-22.

In the fourth quarter, the company said it sold a total of 5,14,927 vehicles, higher by 5.3 per cent year-on-year. Sales in the domestic market stood at 4,50,208 units, up 7.1 per cent against Q4 FY22.

Sales in the export market stood at 64,719 units compared to 68,454 units in March quarter FY22, the auto major said.

In 2022-23, it sold a total of 19,66,164 vehicles, despite missing production of about 1,70,000 units due to a shortage of electronic components. This translated to a growth of 19 per cent over FY22 sales volume of 16,52,653 vehicles, it added.

The sales volume in the year comprised 17,06,831 units in the domestic market and the highest-ever exports of 2,59,333 units, MSI said.

The company's board recommended the highest-ever dividend of Rs 90 per share compared to Rs 60 per share in FY22.

In a virtual press conference, MSI Chairman RC Bhargava said the company performed better than last year despite witnessing various challenges like chip shortage, high commodity prices and inflation.

"Despite so many challenges, we have crossed Rs 1 lakh crore turnover milestone last fiscal," Bhargava said.

He noted that the industry is expected to grow 5-7 per cent in current fiscal year and the company was looking to grow faster than that.

He added that the company fell short of 34,000 units from the 20 lakh sales mark last fiscal but will try to go past the target this year.

On chip shortage, Bhargava said the situation is expected to be better in the next three quarters of the current fiscal with shortages persisting in the first month of the ongoing quarter.

MSI could not produce about 1.7 lakh units last fiscal due to chip shortage. It suffered a production loss of 38,000 units in the fourth quarter.

To a query regarding the small car sales, Bhargava said the segment is expected to witness a flat growth this year with the market continuing to shift towards the SUV vertical.

"In 2023-24, we don't see any growth in the segment..it is going to be flat as the prices of such cars have gone up affecting the demand," he noted.

As of Wednesday, the company has a backlog of 4.12 lakh units with maximum waiting for Ertiga, MSI said. Shares of the company closed 0.26 per cent up at Rs 8,503.15 apiece on the BSE.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

People throng SAD office to pay homage to Parkash Singh Badal; PM Modi pays floral tributes

2
Punjab

Parkash Singh Badal: End of an era

3
Punjab

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

4
Punjab

Parkash Singh Badal's ‘unfulfilled’ wish, wanted to see Sukhbir and Manpreet together in SAD again, says a relative

5
Haryana

Housing scheme scrapped in Gurugram, Faridabad

6
Nation

8 former Indian Navy men face death for spying in Qatar

7
Nation spurious drugs

Fresh alert, WHO flags syrup made in Punjab

8
Punjab

Centre declares two-day national mourning as mark of respect to Parkash Singh Badal

9
Nation

Rs 45 crore spent on renovation of Kejriwal's bungalow, claims report; Congress slams AAP

10
Punjab SIT Report: Bent Cops

Punjab cops who helped dismissed Inspector Inderjit Singh still to be named

Don't Miss

View All
Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday
Chandigarh

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal
Punjab

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie govt claims
Schools

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie Punjab Govt claims

From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now
Himachal

Shimla: From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now

NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader’s number
Punjab

Punjabi NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader's number

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky

Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors
Features

Punjab: Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting
Features

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting

Top News

10 policemen, driver killed in IED blast in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar

10 police personnel, driver killed in blast carried out by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to Chhattisgarh CM, assures a...

Parkash Singh Badal dies at 95 LIVE UPDATES: SAD leaders, workers gather at party office in Chandigarh to pay their last respects

People throng SAD office to pay homage to Parkash Singh Badal; PM Modi pays floral tributes

His last rites will be performed at 1 pm in the ancestral vi...

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

Panic grips students, teachers in Bengal school after gun-weilding man enters classroom

Panic grips students, teachers in Bengal school after gun-weilding man enters classroom

The person was later overpowered by police personnel and arr...

No going back on the fight against corruption, dynasties: PM Modi

No going back on the fight against corruption, dynasties: PM Modi

Post 2014 government schemes a protective shield for India’s...


Cities

View All

29 Ajnala sanitary workers get regular employment

29 Ajnala sanitary workers get regular employment

71K MT wheat arrives in Amritsar mandis

Wheat lifting at snail’s pace in Tarn Taran

Outcry as Darwin’s theory of evolution axed from syllabus

Protest in Tarn Taran against Ropar gurdwara sacrilege incident

Canada cops on hunt to nab Punjabi man for woman’s murder

Canada cops on hunt to nab Punjabi man for woman’s murder

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

Roads from Transport Light Point to Grain Light Point and from Sukhna Light Point to Transport Light Point to remain closed

Dera Bassi tragedy: Officials inspect ground zero, collect documents from plant

Tepid response yet again, only six of 128 CHB units go

Govt schools in Chandigarh see record pre-primary admissions

Shelly Oberoi of AAP re-elected MCD mayor

Shelly Oberoi of AAP re-elected Delhi mayor; BJP's Shikha Rai withdraws nomination

BJP slams Kejriwal for Rs 45 crore renovation on residence, calls him ‘maharaj’; AAP clarifies

Excise scam: Delhi court to pass order on Sisodia's bail plea on April 28

Gurugram ACP’s vehicle hit by cab driven on wrong side

Sexual harassment complaint by wrestlers: DCW demands registration of FIR against police officers for not lodging case

Man set on fire during altercation, one held

Man set on fire during altercation, one held

Kapurthala’s 160-year-old clock is ticking again

Income tax raids at 12 premises of Jalandhar pastor

Woman killed, son injured as man opens fire on them

Law & order has gone for a toss, says Warring

‘Commercialisation’ of Rakh Bagh: Verify facts, take remedial action, NGT tells Ludhiana MC chief

‘Commercialisation’ of Rakh Bagh: Verify facts, take remedial action, NGT tells Ludhiana MC chief

2 nabbed peddlers wanted in eight criminal cases: Probe

A first: CIV, smart barricade for traffic management, road safety

Ludhiana Civic body dismantles sewer line of dyeing units

Defaulter govt departments rush to clear PSPCL dues, Rs 130 crore paid

Centre should bear discom losses, says ex-Power Secy

Centre should bear discom losses, says ex-Power Secy

Readiness reviewed ahead of Lok Adalat

Housing units handed over to EWS families

Two women die in separate road accidents

Patiala: Investiture ceremony