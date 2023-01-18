Maruti Suzuki recalls 17,362 vehicles to fix faulty airbag controller

New Delhi, January 18
Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday said it is recalling 17,362 units of models like Alto K10, Brezza and Baleno to inspect and replace faulty airbag controller.
The affected models are Alto K10, S-Presso, Eeco, Brezza, Baleno and Grand Vitara, manufactured between December 8, 2022, and January 12, 2023, the country’s largest carmaker said in a regulatory filing.
“The recall is being undertaken to inspect and replace airbag controller free of cost, if required in these vehicles,” it added.
It is suspected that there is a possible defect in the affected part, which in rare cases might result in non-deployment of the airbags and seat belt pretensioners, in the event of a vehicle crash, the auto major stated.
“Out of abundant caution, customers of the suspected vehicles are advised not to drive or use the vehicle till the affected part is replaced,” it said.
Affected vehicle owners will be receiving communication from Maruti Suzuki authorised workshops for immediate attention, the company noted.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Election Commission to announce poll schedule for Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya assembly polls today
The poll panel has convened a press conference at 2.30pm
Supreme Court reserves verdict on Delhi-Centre services row
A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY C...
BSF seizes Chinese weapons dropped by Pakistani drone along international border in Punjab’s Gurdaspur
4 China-made pistols, 8 magazines and 47 bullets seized
Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Himachal Pradesh; Sukhvinder Sukhu, Mukesh Agnihotri, Pratibha Singh join it
Rahul Gandhi and others will walk 11km before taking a halt ...
Magisterial probe ordered into Sidhra encounter in Jammu
Assistant Commissioner, Jammu, Piyush Dhotra, has been appoi...