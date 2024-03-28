Maruti Suzuki rejigs senior management

New Delhi, March 27
Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday said its board has elevated Partho Banerjee as the new head of marketing and sales function with effect from April 1, 2024.
He is currently serving as Head, Service. Banerjee replaces Shashank Srivastava who is “transferred from the post of Head Marketing and Sales to Member Executive Committee”, the auto major said in a regulatory filing.
Similarly, Tarun Aggarwal has been named as Head of Engineering with effect from April 1, 2024. He replaces CV Raman who also stands transferred to Member Executive Committee, it added.
The automaker also elevated Sandeep Raina as Head of Product Planning and Ram Suresh Akella as Head of service.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No relief for Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi High Court defers petition against arrest to April 3
Notice issued to ED on Delhi CM’s plea | Six-day remand ends...
J&K ex-Governor NN Vohra hails Amit Shah’s remark on troop pullback
Says police must be made to discharge primary duty