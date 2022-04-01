Maruti Suzuki sales up in March by 2 per cent

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 1

Maruti Suzuki India Limited on Friday reported a two per cent rise as the company sold a total of 1,70,395 units in March.

Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 1,37,658 units, sales to other Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) of 6,241 units.

For the full financial year 2021-22, the company posted a total sale of 16,52,653 units with a growth of 13.4% over financial year 2020-21.

Total sales includes domestic sales of 13,65,370 units, sales to other OEM of 48,907 units and highest ever exports of 2,38,376 units in financial year 2021-22, the highest in any financial year. The company exported 26,496 units during March, clocking its highest ever monthly exports.

“The shortage of electronic components had some impact on the production of vehicles in FY 2021-22. The company took all possible measures to minimise the impact. As the supply situation of electronic components continues to be unpredictable, it might have some impact on the production volume in FY 2022-23 as well,” noted MSI.