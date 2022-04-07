Maruti Suzuki to hike prices of entire range

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Wednesday said it will increase prices of its entire model range this month amid rise in input costs. Over the past year, the cost of the company's vehicles continued to be adversely impacted due to increase in various input costs, the auto major said. PTI
New Delhi
HDFC Bank plans bonds to raise Rs50,000 crore
HDFC Bank on Wednesday said it is planning to raise up to Rs 50,000 crore in the next 12 months by issuing bonds on a private placement basis. The decision was taken at the bank’s Board meeting. The Board of directors would consider this proposal on April 16 meeting, it added. PTI
New Delhi
Merger of BSNL, MTNL deferred, says minister
The government has deferred the merger of BSNL and MTNL due to financial reasons, Parliament was informed on Wednesday by Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan in a written reply to Rajya Sabha. PTI
New Delhi
Ruchi Soya Industries’ shares tumble over 14%
Shares of Ruchi Soya Industries plummeted over 14% on Wednesday. On the BSE, the scrip settled at Rs 754.75 apiece, lower by 13.79%. PTI
New Delhi
Agri exports cross $50 bn
Agricultural exports of India, including marine and plantation products, grew 19.92% to cross the $50-billion mark in the fiscal 2021-22, said Commerce and Industry Ministry.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Ready to support India in diversifying its energy imports: White House
US Deputy National Security Advisor Daleep Singh was in New ...