Maruti Suzuki to hike prices of entire range

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Wednesday said it will increase prices of its entire model range this month amid rise in input costs. Over the past year, the cost of the company's vehicles continued to be adversely impacted due to increase in various input costs, the auto major said. PTI

HDFC Bank plans bonds to raise Rs50,000 crore

HDFC Bank on Wednesday said it is planning to raise up to Rs 50,000 crore in the next 12 months by issuing bonds on a private placement basis. The decision was taken at the bank’s Board meeting. The Board of directors would consider this proposal on April 16 meeting, it added. PTI

Merger of BSNL, MTNL deferred, says minister

The government has deferred the merger of BSNL and MTNL due to financial reasons, Parliament was informed on Wednesday by Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan in a written reply to Rajya Sabha. PTI

Ruchi Soya Industries’ shares tumble over 14%

Shares of Ruchi Soya Industries plummeted over 14% on Wednesday. On the BSE, the scrip settled at Rs 754.75 apiece, lower by 13.79%. PTI

Agri exports cross $50 bn

Agricultural exports of India, including marine and plantation products, grew 19.92% to cross the $50-billion mark in the fiscal 2021-22, said Commerce and Industry Ministry.