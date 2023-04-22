Maruti Suzuki to recall 7,213 Baleno RS cars

PTI

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India on Friday said it was recalling 7,213 units of its Baleno RS model due to a suspected defect in vacuum pump, which assists brake function. The recall will impact vehicles manufactured between October 27, 2016 and November 1, 2019, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing. Affected vehicle owners will be receiving communication from Maruti Suzuki authorised dealer workshops for replacement of the defective parts, free of cost, the company said. PTI

GDP to grow at 6.2% in FY24, says report

Chennai: The full reopening of the economy last year, cyclical recovery in consumption, increased private sector capex, and acceleration on government spending will contribute for 6.2 per cent growth in India's gross domestic product (GDP) in FY24, said Morgan Stanley in a report. The report also said the inflation in India is likely to be below 5 per cent in the second quarter of 2024. PTI

In FY23, ports handled highest-ever cargo

New Delhi: India's major ports handled the highest ever cargo at 795 million tonne in 2022-23, Sudhansh Pant, Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, said on Friday. Pant further said with transactions worth about Rs 5,000 crore, the shipping ministry had surpassed its FY23 asset monetisation target of about Rs 3,700 crore.