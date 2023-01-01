Maruti Suzuki witness decline in sales in December 2022

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 1

The country’s largest car maker, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, reported decline in domestic sales by 9 per cent in December 2022 compared to December 2021.

In comparison to the same month a year earlier, Maruti Suzuki stated in a release on Sunday that total domestic passenger vehicles wholesales decreased to 1,12,010 units in December 2022. In the same month in 2021, the business sold a total of 1,23,016 cars, according to a statement from Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL).

Overall, the car maker sold a total of 1,39,347 units in December 2022. Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 113,535 units(including LCV), sales to other OEM of 4,016 units and exports of 21,796 units. The shortage of electronic components had some impact on the production of vehicles, mainly in domestic models.