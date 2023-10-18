Maruti to buy 100% stake in SMG from parent Suzuki

New Delhi, October 17
Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday said its Board has approved a proposal to execute a share purchase agreement to acquire 100% equity capital of Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG) from Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC).
The auto major has executed the share purchase and subscription agreement (SPSA) with SMC and SMG to acquire 12,84,11,07,500 shares of Rs 10 each, representing 100% equity capital of SMG owned by SMC, for a total purchase consideration of Rs 12,841.1 crore, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a regulatory filing.
The consideration payable by the company for such purchase of 100% of SMG’s equity shares shall be discharged by way of issue and allotment of 1,23,22,514 equity shares of the company having face value of Rs 5 each to SMC, at a price of Rs 10,420.85 per share, on a preferential basis, it added.
Voting for shareholder approval begins on Wednesday and will go on for a month. In August, the company’s Board had approved issuance of shares on a preferential basis to SMC as consideration for acquisition of 100% stake in SMG. — PTI
Deal dynamics
- In August, Maruti’s Board had approved issuance of shares on a preferential basis to SMC as consideration for acquisition of 100% stake in SMG
- Post the acquisition, Suzuki Motor Gujarat would become a wholly owned subsidiary of MSI
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Joe Biden leaves for Israel, scraps Jordan visit after summit with Palestine, Egypt leaders cancelled
However, Biden has to abruptly scrap his trip to Jordan afte...
After blast kills hundreds at Gaza hospital, Hamas and Israel trade blame as rage spreads in region
Hamas blames an Israeli airstrike, while the Israeli militar...
2 BSF personnel injured as Pak Rangers open fire along IB in Jammu
The firing incident will be taken up with the Pakistan Range...
Man on moon by 2040: PM Modi sets space target
Urges ISRO to set up space station by 2035
Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court
The verdict sets a significant precedent, emphasising the im...