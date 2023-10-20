Maruti True Value ‘Extension’ outlet

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 19

To make pre-owned cars more accessible to a broader demographics, especially rural India, Maruti Suzuki True Value inaugurated its first True Value ‘Extension’ outlet in Gohana, Haryana. The move is aimed at empowering customers in the hinterlands with more ease and efficiency to buy or sell pre-owned cars.

Through this initiative, True Value is extending its reach, a move that will bring the joy of mobility to tier-3 and tier-4 cities. These ‘Extension’ outlets will continue to offer ‘offline to online’ integration and a unique experience to sellers and buyers.