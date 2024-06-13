Maruti unveils ‘Dream Series Limited Edition’

Chandigarh, June 12
Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has introduced ‘Dream Series Limited Edition’ for three popular models namely Alto K10 VXI+, S-Presso VXI+ and Celerio LXI, all priced attractively at Rs. 4.99 lakh.
Additionally, the Company has announced a price reduction for AGS (Auto Gear Shift) variants of select models such as Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio, Wagon-R, Swift, Dzire, Baleno, FRONX and Ignis.
Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales at MSIL, said: “Our ‘Dream Series Limited Edition’ models and reduced AGS prices demonstrate our dedication to make car ownership and advanced technology accessible to a wider section of society.” The ‘Dream Series Limited Edition’ models will only be available for the month of June.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Row over NEET-UG: Grace marks given to 1,563 candidates withdrawn, Centre tells Supreme Court
The court is told by the counsel for the Centre and the Nati...
Water crisis: Delhi government blames Haryana for tanker mafia
A Bench led by Justice PK Mishra had on Wednesday pulled up ...
India's mission in touch with Kuwaiti authorities to provide relief to its citizens affected in Mangaf fire
The fire started in a kitchen of the 7-storey building housi...
DNA test to be conducted on bodies of Indian nationals who died in Kuwait fire
IAF plane to fly back mortal remains
19 Keralites died in Kuwait fire; state govt to give Rs 5 lakh each to families of deceased
Kerala Health Minister Veena George to leave for Kuwait to c...