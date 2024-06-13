Maruti unveils ‘Dream Series Limited Edition’

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 12

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has introduced ‘Dream Series Limited Edition’ for three popular models namely Alto K10 VXI+, S-Presso VXI+ and Celerio LXI, all priced attractively at Rs. 4.99 lakh.

Additionally, the Company has announced a price reduction for AGS (Auto Gear Shift) variants of select models such as Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio, Wagon-R, Swift, Dzire, Baleno, FRONX and Ignis.

Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales at MSIL, said: “Our ‘Dream Series Limited Edition’ models and reduced AGS prices demonstrate our dedication to make car ownership and advanced technology accessible to a wider section of society.” The ‘Dream Series Limited Edition’ models will only be available for the month of June.

