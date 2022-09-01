Maruti’s organisational rejig in offing: RC Bhargava

New Delhi, August 31
Maruti Suzuki India Chairman RC Bhargava on Wednesday hinted at organisational changes going forward in the backdrop of the company’s increased contribution to parent Suzuki Motor Corporation’s overall global business.
In his address to the annual general meeting of the company, he said in future Maruti Suzuki India’s contribution to Suzuki’s global production will go beyond 60%, which was achieved last year. Bhargava also said the company will chart out its strategy for entering the compressed biomethane gas fuel as suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the company’s 40th year celebration at Gandhinagar on Sunday. — PTI
To set up R&D firm in India
- Suzuki will also set up a wholly owned research and development company in India
- The company will chart out its strategy for entering the compressed biomethane gas fuel as suggested by the PM at the company’s 40th year celebration recently
