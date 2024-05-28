Max Life’s highest-ever bonus

Max Life Insurance Company Limited has announced its highest-ever participating (PAR) bonus of Rs 1,826 crore for its eligible policyholders (approximately 21 lakh) in FY23-24. This is the company’s 22nd consecutive annual bonus, 14 per cent higher than the bonus declared in the last fiscal.

LG Electronics completes 27 yrs

LG Electronics, a trusted name in Indian homes for 27 years, is celebrating its remarkable journey of 27 years with offers on home appliances and entertainment products. Under the “Life’s Good” offers, customers can avail up to 27 per cent cashback on select debit and credit card transactions.

Bikanerwala in Ludhiana’s Alamgir

A showroom of famous snacks company Bikanerwala has been inaugurated at Goldust Township on Alamgir Malerkotla Road in Ludhiana. Known for its quality food items, Bikanerwala will make available to its customers Chinese food, sweets, gift hampers and a vide variety of bhujia.

Oz body inks pact with Aryans Group

BSI Learning (RTO 21371) and Aryans Group of Colleges have announced the signing of an expression of interest (EoI) to create opportunities for Indian students to pursue Australian qualifications in India. This collaboration is an endeavor of Australian Government’s Australia-India Future Skills Initiative.

Audi Q7 Bold Edition launched

German luxury car manufacturer-Audi has announced the launch of the Audi Q7 Bold Edition. Priced at Rs 97,84,000, the limited units of Audi Q7 Bold Edition will be offered in four exterior colors: Glacier White, Mythos Black, Navarra Blue & Samurai Grey.

Session on financial investment

PHDCCI SHE Forum, Chandigarh, recently organised an interactive session on financial investments for a secure future at PHD House, Chandigarh, to create awareness about the various financial instruments and investment options available in the market with high returns that grow wealth while minimising risk.

Samsung’s workshops in schools

Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, has introduced the first-ever design thinking and training workshop in select schools across the country. This unique initiative focuses on enhancing essential skills, such as problem-solving and critical thinking, among students through the human-centered design thinking framework.

PUCA celebrates Foundation Day

Punjab Unaided Colleges Association recently celebrated its 8th Foundation Day in association with Punjab Unaided Technical Institute Association. Punjab Education Minister S Harjot Singh Bains and Rajya Sabha Member Satnam Singh Sandhu presided over the function.

Upstox forays into insurance sector

Upstox, one of India’s premier wealth management platforms, has announced its entry into the insurance distribution business. While Upstox has traditionally been recognised for its offerings in stocks, F&O and mutual funds, the latest foray marks a significant stride towards evolving into a comprehensive wealth-building platform.

L&T Finance launches home loan

L&T Finance Ltd, one of the leading retail financiers, has launched ‘The Complete Home Loan’ for customers of Chandigarh. ‘The Complete Home Loan’ is offered through a Digitized Process along with a dedicated relationship manager and comes with the option of a home décor finance.

HDFC Bank selects 2 start-ups

HDFC Bank in collaboration with Pravega Ventures, a venture capital firm, has announced the selection of two innovative startups under its Co-Lab initiative. The bank and Pravega Ventures have identified startups that demonstrate exceptional potential to address modern banking challenges and drive innovation in the fintech sector.

Tanishq opens store in Barnala

Tanishq, India’s largest jewellery retail brand from the house of Tata, has opened its grand new store in Barnala, Punjab. Spanning across 2400 sq ft, the store presents an extensive selection of iconic Tanishq designs across dazzling gold, stunning diamonds, kundan and polki.