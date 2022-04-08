McDonald’s to display nutritional info

PTI

New Delhi, April 7

McDonald’s India (West and South) on Thursday said it will now also display allergen and nutritional information for the entire menu of in-store and on McDelivery app to enable customers to make the right food choices.

McDonald’s India has also eliminated artificial colours, artificial preservatives and artificial flavouring from select food items, said a statement issued on World Health Day.

“To bolster the trust of consumers, McDonald’s is creating more awareness about the components of its food by highlighting its progressive movement towards Clean Labels,” said a statement. —