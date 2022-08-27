Meesho shuts Superstore grocery business in India

PTI

Homegrown social commerce platform Meesho has reportedly shut down its grocery business called Superstore in more than 90% of cities in India (except Nagpur and Mysuru), resulting in several job losses. According to an Inc42 report, nearly 300 employees have lost jobs after the shuttering of Meesho Superstore. IANS

Syrma Tech shares jump over 42% in debut trade

Syrma SGS Technology shares ended with over 42% premium in the debut trade on Friday against the issue price of Rs 220. The stock made its debut at Rs 262, a jump of 19.09% from the issue price on the BSE. During the day, it zoomed 42.90% to Rs 314.40. It finally ended at Rs 313.05, a gain of 42.29%. pti

NTPC okays Rs 11,843 cr for Talcher power project

The Board of NTPC has approved an investment of Rs 11,843.75 crore for 1,320 MW Talcher Thermal Power Project, Stage-III. “Board of Directors of the Company has accorded investment approval for Talcher Thermal Power Project, Stage-III (2x660 MW) at an appraised current estimated cost of Rs 11,843.75 crore,” a BSE filing said. PTI

Delhivery plans to hire over 75,000 employees

Logistics firm Delhivery on Friday announced its plans to hire over 75,000 staff for seasonal jobs over the next one-and-a-half month and expand its parcel sortation capacity by 1.5 million shipments per day. Of these, over 10,000 people will be off-roll employees.