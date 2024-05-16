Merchandise, services imports grow at 12.8%

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 15

India’s total exports (merchandise and services combined) in April are estimated to be $ 64.56 billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 6.88 per cent over April last year.

The total imports (merchandise and services combined) in April are estimated at $71.07 billion, exhibiting a growth of 12.78 per cent over April last year. The trade deficit as a result is expected to be about $6.5 billion.

Merchandise exports in April were $34.99 billion, as compared to $34.62 billion in April 2023. Merchandise imports in April were $54.09 billion as compared to $49.06 billion in April 2023.

Non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in April were $26.11 billion, compared to $25.77 billion in April 2023. Non-petroleum, non-gems and jewellery (gold, silver and precious metals) imports in April 2024 were $32.72 billion, compared to $32.13 billion in April 2023.

In trade, excluding petroleum and gems and jewellery, non-petroleum exports were at $28.37 billion as compared to $28.20 billion on a year-on-year basis. Non-petroleum and non gems and jewellery exports were at $26.11 billion as compared to $25.77 billion. Non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery imports were at $32.72 billion as compared to $32.13 billion.

