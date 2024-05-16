Merchandise, services imports grow at 12.8%

New Delhi, May 15
India’s total exports (merchandise and services combined) in April are estimated to be $ 64.56 billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 6.88 per cent over April last year.
The total imports (merchandise and services combined) in April are estimated at $71.07 billion, exhibiting a growth of 12.78 per cent over April last year. The trade deficit as a result is expected to be about $6.5 billion.
Merchandise exports in April were $34.99 billion, as compared to $34.62 billion in April 2023. Merchandise imports in April were $54.09 billion as compared to $49.06 billion in April 2023.
Non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in April were $26.11 billion, compared to $25.77 billion in April 2023. Non-petroleum, non-gems and jewellery (gold, silver and precious metals) imports in April 2024 were $32.72 billion, compared to $32.13 billion in April 2023.
In trade, excluding petroleum and gems and jewellery, non-petroleum exports were at $28.37 billion as compared to $28.20 billion on a year-on-year basis. Non-petroleum and non gems and jewellery exports were at $26.11 billion as compared to $25.77 billion. Non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery imports were at $32.72 billion as compared to $32.13 billion.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Slovakia's populist prime minister shot in assassination attempt, shocking Europe before election
The prime minister was greeting supporters at an event when ...
2 bodies retrieved from car; death toll in Mumbai hoarding collapse rises to 16
The giant 120x120 feet hoarding collapses on a petrol pump d...
CAA gets rolling; govt issues first set of citizenship certificates to 300 applicants
14 handed over document, all of them migrants from Pak’s Sin...
PM Modi: Congress wants to divide Budget on communal lines
Remark follows his denial of any Hindu-Muslim talk