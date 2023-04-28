 Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s net worth surges over 10 billion dollars after strong results, 2 layoff rounds : The Tribune India

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s net worth surges over 10 billion dollars after strong results, 2 layoff rounds

Facebook founder now has a net worth of $87.3 billion and is the 12th richest person in the world

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s net worth surges over 10 billion dollars after strong results, 2 layoff rounds

Photo used for representational purpose only. File Photo



IANS

New Delhi, April 28

Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg's net worth surged by $10.2 billion after the company posted strong quarterly results, leading to its shares rising by nearly 14 per cent, as the company announced two rounds of layoffs impacting 21,000 employees in recent months.

Zuckerberg now has a net worth of $87.3 billion and is the 12th richest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Meta (formerly Facebook) posted revenue of $28.65 billion, an increase of 3 per cent year-over-year and beating Wall Street expectations in its March quarter.

At the close of trading on Thursday, Nasdaq-listed Meta jumped 13.93 per cent on better-than-expected results to end the day at $238.56 -- its highest close in 15 months, reports The National.

The gain in Zuckerberg's net worth was the third-largest single day spike in his career.

In 2022, he lost $71 billion (57 per cent) from his net worth as the stock market bear run eroded the personal wealth of many of the world's tech billionaires.

"We had a good quarter and our community continues to grow. Our AI work is driving good results across our apps and business. We're also becoming more efficient so we can build better products faster and put ourselves in a stronger position to deliver our long term vision," Zuckerberg said while declaring the March quarter results.

However, Meta Reality Labs (AR-VR division) lost nearly $4 billion in the March quarter and in 2022, it lost $13.7 billion.

"Our vision for AR glasses involves an AI-centric operating system that we think will be the basis for the next generation of computing," Zuckerberg told analysts on the earnings call.

Meta expects second quarter 2023 total revenue to be in the range of $29.5-32 billion.

"We anticipate our full-year 2023 total expenses will be in the range of $86-90 billion, updated from our prior outlook provided in March," said Meta.

This outlook includes $3-5 billion of restructuring costs related to facilities consolidation charges and severance and other personnel costs.

 

#Facebook #Meta

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Iran's Navy seizes Houston-bound oil tanker with 24 Indian crew members near Oman

2
Punjab

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla's associate Sharpy Ghuman arrested in crackdown on nexus between singers, gangsters, travel agents

3
Comment

His contribution to the nation is indelible

4
Punjab

He put Amritsar on the global tourism map

5
Chandigarh

Man enters girls’ hostel, roams for 20 mins; 2 guards suspended

6
Punjab

Supreme Court quashes cheating case against Parkash Singh Badal, son Sukhbir over two SAD constitutions

7
Sports

Neeraj Chopra, Sania, Rani Rampal, Sidhu, Sehwag, Harbhajan extend support to protesting wrestlers

8
Nation

Expect wet spell for 5 days, farmers advised to protect harvest

9
Health

Pakistani baby born with 2 penises and no anus in rare medical case

10
Trending

Woman says 50k salary insufficient to survive in metro cities, Twitterati reacts

Don't Miss

View All
Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday
Chandigarh

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal
Punjab

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie govt claims
Schools

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie Punjab Govt claims

From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now
Himachal

Shimla: From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now

NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader’s number
Punjab

Punjabi NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader's number

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky

Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors
Features

Punjab: Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting
Features

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting

Top News

SC directs all states, UTs to register cases against those making hate speeches even in absence of complaint

Supreme Court directs all states, UTs to register cases against those making hate speeches even without any complaint

Apex Court bench termed hate speeches a “serious offence cap...

Wrestlers’ protest: Will file FIR against WFI chief Brij Bhushan today, Delhi Police tell Supreme Court

Delhi Police to lodge FIR on sexual harassment complaints of women wrestlers, Solicitor General tells Supreme Court

Country’s top wrestlers have been protesting at Jantar Manta...

Filing of FIR against Brij Bhushan is first step towards victory: Wrestlers

Filing of FIR against Brij Bhushan is first step towards victory: Wrestlers

Bajrang Punia thanked all the sports persons who supported t...

Actor Sooraj Pancholi acquitted by Mumbai court in Jiah Khan's death by suicide case

Actor Sooraj Pancholi acquitted by Mumbai court in Jiah Khan suicide case

Special CBI court cites lack of evidence against Sooraj Panc...

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day

All government offices, boards/corporations and educational ...


Cities

View All

Quarrel over watering plants turns deadly, woman dies

Quarrel over watering plants turns deadly, woman dies

Agri Dept reports no yield dip in standing wheat crop

Farmer uses surface seeding technology to boost wheat yield

BSF seizes 8 kg drugs near International border in Amritsar Sector

Teething trouble for waste-to-energy power plant at Bhagtanwala dump

Ensured big-ticket projects for Bathinda

Parkash Singh Badal ensured big-ticket projects for Bathinda

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day

One by one, Chandigarh losing its heritage items on PU watch

Man enters girls’ hostel, roams for 20 mins; 2 guards suspended

Dera Bassi tragedy: Firm GM, director seek anticipatory bail

HC seeks affidavit on shifting of health centre at Mohali

Excise ‘scam’: Delhi court denies bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia in money laundering case

Excise ‘scam’: Delhi court denies bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia in money laundering case

Video of man masturbating in Delhi Metro goes viral, DCW issues notice to police

Medanta hospital MD Dr Naresh Trehan’s fake statement used to promote medicine, FIR registered

Days after being sacked, DU ad hoc teacher found dead

Nod to remove, transplant 114 trees for defence staff HQ

No possibility of SAD-BJP alliance in future: Union Minister Hardeep Puri

No possibility of SAD-BJP alliance in future: Union Minister Hardeep Puri

Mehatpur murder: Home Guard held as son used his licensed gun

Sanitary workers put off strike, to meet CM today

NRI jumps off 11th floor, dies

5 peddlers nabbed

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches 'Govt at your doorstep' initiative

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches 'Govt at your doorstep' initiative

Rly employee roughs up elderly man, suspended

City has 4th best road safety infra among 12 'rising cities'

Elected representatives must raise issue with Centre, state govt, say residents

20 more test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana

17 days on, probe committee yet to submit report on auto mishap

17 days on, probe committee yet to submit report on auto mishap

Intellectual Property Day celebrated at law varsity

Gangster facing 10 criminal cases held

RGNUL conducts community development drive in Jassowal

‘Despite conducive factors, no ornamental fish breeder in Punjab’