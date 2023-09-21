Meta expands WhatsApp payments service

Mumbai, September 20
Meta has expanded WhatsApp’s payments service in India to make it easier for people transacting with businesses to pay for purchases directly in the chat, with a choice of UPI apps, including rival digital payment options, as well as credit and debit cards.
