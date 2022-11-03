Meta India head Ajit Mohan quits, ‘to pursue another opportunity outside of company’

New Delhi, November 3
Social media giant Meta on Thursday said its India head Ajit Mohan has resigned from the company.
“Ajit has decided to step down from his role at Meta to pursue another opportunity outside of the company.
“Over the last four years, he has played an important role in shaping and scaling our India operations so they can serve many millions of Indian businesses, partners and people,” Meta, Global Business Group Vice President, Nicola Mendelsohn said in a statement.
Sources said Mohan has resigned with immediate effect.
Mohan had joined Meta, which was earlier known as Facebook, in January 2019 from Hotstar.
“We remain deeply committed to India and have a strong leadership team in place to carry on all our work and partnerships. We are grateful for Ajit’s leadership and contribution and wish him the very best for the future,” Mendelsohn said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan sustains bullet injury after gunfire attack during protest march, 1 killed
Khan was leading long march to Islamabad demanding early ele...
Watch: ‘I only wanted to kill Imran and no one else’, says attacker who opened fire at former Pak PM Imran Khan
According to PTI leaders, Khan is presently ‘out of danger’
As Delhi’s air turns ‘severe’, ban imposed on plying of diesel LMVs, entry of trucks into capital
Air quality panel says state government may take a call on t...
'Arrest me if I've committed crime': Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's dare amid ED summons
ED had asked Soren to appear for questioning at its regional...
Queensland govt announces Rs 5.3 crore reward for information on Punjabi-origin man wanted for Australian woman's murder
38-year-old Rajwinder Singh was born in Buttar Kalan in Moga...