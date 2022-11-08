Meta to lay off staff too

PTI

New York, November 7

After Twitter, Facebook's parent Meta is planning to begin “large-scale layoffs” this week in what could be the largest reduction to date at a "major technology corporation in a year that has seen a tech-industry retrenchment," a media report said.

The Wall Street Journal reported the layoffs at Meta, which has over 87,000 employees, are expected to affect "thousands of employees" and could come as soon as Wednesday. The report said company officials have told employees to cancel non-essential travel beginning this week.