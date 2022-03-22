MG Motor India rolls out all-new ZS EV

MG Motor India has launched all-new ZS EV. It comes with the largest in-segment 50.3 kWh battery with advanced technology, offering a 461 km certified range in a single charge.

Isuzu launches service camp till March 30

Isuzu Motors has started ‘Isuzu I-Care Pre-Summer Service Camp’for its pick-ups and SUVs in 41 cities across the country from till March 30.

Dollar Industries ties up with Rajasthan Royals

Dollar Industries has begun a new inning with ‘Rajasthan Royals’, as one of their principal sponsors for the 15th edition of IPL.

Skoda Slavia’s service to cost Rs0.46 per km

Škoda Auto India has announced service cost starting at Rs 0.46 per km for Slavia. This cost will be calculated over a duration of 5-year or 75,000-km distance covered, whichever is earlier.

Protium unveils policy for wellness of women staff

MSME and consumer lending platform Protium has launched policies to promote wellness of its women employees. The policies offer incentives regarding conversion on referrals for women talent, employee safety, flexi-hours, back to work, menstrual leave and adoption leave.

Tropicana launches new summer campaign

Tropicana has unveiled a new TVC that extends the brands ‘Goodness Jo Dikhti Hai’ positioning to reiterate the brand’s revamped aseptic see-through PET packaging.

Gigabyte opens experience zone in Chandigarh

Since the Covid pandemic, there have been a lot of changes in the world of gaming, hybrid education and the needs of the youth. To meet this change, Gigabyte has launched its experience zone in Chandigarh.

Soothe Healthcare targets Rs1,000-cr revenue in 5 yrs

Personal hygiene firm Soothe Healthcare has launched a manufacturing facility in Noida. It aims to become a Rs 1,000-crore brand in next 5 years with its range of products.

Susheel Kumar appointed MD of Syngenta India

Susheel Kumar has been appointed managing director of agricultural firm Syngenta India. Hailing from Karnal, Kumar remains committed to farmers by helping them build more resilient food, feed and fuel systems, in ever more sustainable ways.

Maruti Suzuki expands footprint in Punjab

Maruti Suzuki India has inaugurated new Nexa showrooms in Jalandhar and Ludhiana. The company opened its fourth showroom in Ludhiana on the Ferozepur Road while the Jalandhar showroom is situated on the GT Road.

Meesho records 1.4-cr orders on Holi sale

Meesho in its three-day Holi sale received over 1.4-crore orders. The company received 80% of the demand from tier-II cities. It saw a sizable growth in jewellery, footwear, electronics and apparel sector.

Muthoot Mercantile opens first branch in Punjab

Muthoot Mercantile Ltd has opened its first branch in Doraha, Ludhiana. It is the first among the company's planned 20 branches that it aims to open in next couple of months.

Reliance Retail acquires 89% stake in Clovia

Reliance Retail has acquired 89% stake in Purple Panda Fashions Private Limited, which owns and operates lingerie brand Clovia for Rs 950 crore.

Itel introduces A49 smartphone for Rs6,499

Itel has launched its new smartphone A49 at Rs 6,499. The phone boosts of 6.6 inch HD+ IPS Waterdrop display and a 4,000 mAh Li-polymer battery.

HDFC recruits 21,000 staff in current fiscal

HDFC Bank has reported an increase of 21,503 employees in the current fiscal, a 90% hike over the same period previous year. This number is projected to cross to 26,000 by the end of the current financial year.

Tata AIA Life records new premium of Rs1,193 crore

Tata AIA Life has reported an Individual Weighted New Business Premium of Rs 1,193 crore for the third quarter of the current fiscal, an increase of 44% compared to the third quarter of FY 21.

Tata Tea Premium joins Facebook, Instagram

In continuation of its hyper-local approach to celebrate regional pride and provide unique customer experiences, Tata Tea Premium has joined Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram.