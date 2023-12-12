MG Motor’s December Fest

MG Motor has announced special offers across its lineup as part of its December Fest valid till month-end.

SCOPE signs pact with ICSI

Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) and the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) recently signed an MoU so as to enhance capacities and capabilities to align corporate strategy and decision making with highest benchmarks of corporate governance.

Implant clinic at Adesh

Adesh Institute of Dental Sciences and Research, Bathinda, has started implant clinic. Col Jagdev Singh (retd), Vice-Chancellor, Dr RG Saini, Registrar, and Dr Amanish Singh Shinh, principal, were present on the occasion.

AJIO ‘Big Bold Sale’

AJIO has announced its flagship event ‘Big Bold Sale’ powered by Adidas and co-powered by Superdry starting from December 7. Customers can shop across 5,500+ brands offering over 1.6 million curated fashion styles.

Startup conclave at CT varsity

CT University recently hosted Big Fish Pool Season 2 — the largest startup conclave. The event showcased innovation and creativity of top startups, connecting them with investors, mentors, and industry leaders.

Magic show at Panchkula

Magician OP Sharma (Junior) is performing magic shows at Indradhanush Auditorium, Panchkula. His shows will continue till December 24.

Chandigarh lad win rally

Chandigarh lad and JK Tyre prodigy Jahaan Singh Gill has become the first Indian to clinch the FIA Junior Asia Pacific Rally Championship at Indonesia's Danau Toba Rally.

Imtex Forming 2024 Expo

The Indian Machine Tool Manufacturers’ Association (IMTMA) will organise the eighth edition of its metal-forming machine tool exhibition at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre in Bengaluru from January 19 to 23, 2024.

Jindal Stainless’ target

Jindal Stainless is set to achieve its target of 50% carbon emissions reduction before the target year of 2035, as it marked its presence at the United Nations Confederation of Parties (COP) 28 climate summit for the first time.

Physics Wallah curriculum

Physics Wallah is set to launch a comprehensive curriculum from nursery to VIII grade through PW Academy, with an aim to foster holistic development right from an early age.

Haier washer/dryer

Haier has launched its fully automatic front load washer and dryer washing machine with dual cyclone technology for higher drying efficiency and fabric care. It is priced at Rs 84,990.

Infinix new smartphone

Smartphone brand Infinix has launched Infinix Smart 8HD - the latest addition to the Smart series. Priced at Rs 6,299, it is equipped with remarkable features, setting new standards for the segment.

Nestlé India bags award

Nestlé India has been awarded the ‘best industry - product innovation for mainstreaming millets’ by Nutrihub, ICAR-IIMR, during the highly acclaimed ‘International Nutri-Cereal Convention 5.0’.

‘Axis US treasury dynamic fund’

Axis Mutual Fund has launched 'Axis US Treasury Dynamic Bond ETF Fund of Fund'. The primary investment objective of the scheme is to provide regular income by investing in units of overseas ETFs.

Rasna new launches

Rasna recently launched Himalayan Gulab Sharbat - Himalayan Gulkand - and Himalayan Gulab Chywanprash during the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit held recently.

HDFC PayZapp campaign

HDFC Bank has launched a star-studded PayZapp campaign. It features actors such as Tiger Shroff, Prabhu Deva and Kapil Sharma utilising their popularity for a wider consumer connect.

Star Health’s milestone

Star Health and Allied Insurance has announced that it has cleared claims worth over Rs 10 crore in Jalandhar within the last six months from April to September.

Tecno unveils Spark Go 2024

Tecno has launched smartphone Spark Go 2024 priced at Rs 6,699. Since the Spark Go series burst onto the scene in 2020, it's been a game-changer, setting new trends.

SAMCO dynamic fund

SAMCO Asset Management Pvt Ltd has launched the Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund. It is designed to provide investors an unparalleled blend of stability, growth potential and downside protection.

NSE Emerge platform m-cap

The NSE Emerge platform has witnessed a market cap of Rs 1 lakh crore for the first time. Since its inception in 2012, the NSE SME platform has acted as a catalyst in providing a viable opportunity for growing SMEs.

Tata Motors’ new launches

Tata Motors has launched the all-new Intra V70, Intra V20 Gold and Ace HT+, in line with its commitment to make first and last mile transportation more efficient. The vehicles are engineered to carry higher payloads.

HDFC Bank-RBI initiative

HDFC Bank has announced its partnership with the Reserve Bank Innovation Hub (RBIH) to introduce i-Innovate, a nationwide initiative specifically designed to champion FinTechs focussing on differently abled persons.