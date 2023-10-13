 Microsoft closes $69 billion Activision Blizzard deal after Britain’s nod : The Tribune India

  • Business
  • Microsoft closes $69 billion Activision Blizzard deal after Britain’s nod

Microsoft closes $69 billion Activision Blizzard deal after Britain’s nod

Biggest-ever gaming deal clears major regulatory hurdle

Microsoft closes $69 billion Activision Blizzard deal after Britain’s nod

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



Reuters

London, October 13

Xbox maker Microsoft closed its $69 billion deal for Activision Blizzard on Friday, swelling its heft in the video-gaming market with best-selling titles including "Call of Duty" to better compete with industry leader Sony.

Britain finally cleared Microsoft's acquisition of Activision earlier in the day after it forced the Xbox owner to sell the streaming rights to address its competition concerns.

The deal was blocked in April by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) which said it could give the U.S. computing giant a stranglehold over the nascent cloud gaming market.

But the regulator ripped up its play book by reopening the case after Microsoft agreed to sell the streaming rights to Activision's games to Ubisoft Entertainment, with remedies to ensure the terms were enforceable.

The deal was the biggest test of the CMA's global power to take on the tech giants since Britain left the European Union.

It said "sticking to its guns" in the face of criticism from the merging companies had delivered an outcome that was better for competition, consumers and economic growth.

The CMA said Microsoft's concession on streaming was a "gamechanger", adding that it was the only competition agency globally to have delivered this outcome.? "The new deal will stop Microsoft from locking up competition in cloud gaming as this market takes off, preserving competitive prices and services for UK cloud gaming customers," it said in a statement.

Microsoft announced the deal in early 2022, aiming to boost its growth in console, mobile, PC, and cloud gaming to compete with the likes of Tencent as well as PlayStation-owner Sony.

The US Federal Trade Commission opposed the deal but after failing to stop it, the CMA was left standing alone.

The FTC is fighting on, but Microsoft has said it will not stop it closing the deal.

The European Commision gave the green light in May when it accepted Microsoft's commitments to license Activision's games like "Overwatch" and "World of Warcraft" to other platforms.

'STUCK TO OUR GUNS'

The CMA's block in April drew fury from the merging parties, with Microsoft saying that Britain was closed for business.

The British government only offered limited support to the CMA, with the Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt saying that while he did not want to undermine its independence, regulators also needed to focus on encouraging investment.

CMA Chief Executive Sarah Cardell said the regulator had "delivered a clear message to Microsoft that the deal would be blocked unless they comprehensively addressed our concerns and we stuck to our guns on that."

She said the CMA took its decisions "free from political influence" and it would not be "swayed by corporate lobbying".

"Businesses and their advisers should be in no doubt that the tactics employed by Microsoft are no way to engage with the CMA," she said.?

"Microsoft had the chance to restructure during our initial investigation but instead continued to insist on a package of measures that we told them simply wouldn't work." Quilter Cheviot equity analyst Ben Barringer said the CMA would see it as a victory, but it would need to be careful not to over-regulate the tech sector.

"There are fears the UK is a bad place to do business and the tech industry in particular will be watching its moves closely," he said.

Microsoft said it was "grateful for the CMA's thorough review and decision".

"We have now crossed the final regulatory hurdle to close this acquisition, which we believe will benefit players and the gaming industry worldwide," Vice Chair and President Brad Smith said.

Activision Blizzard said: "The CMA's official approval is great news for our future with Microsoft, and we look forward to becoming part of the Xbox Team."

The European Commission said the new commitments given by Microsoft to the CMA did not interfere with its EU commitments.

#England #London #Microsoft

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Ban on 6 dog breeds, Rs 10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh

2
Editorials

No way, Himachal

3
Punjab

Top positions bagged by girls in PCS (Judicial) exam

4
Ludhiana

Ludhiana panchayat fund embezzlement scam was much bigger, finds inquiry report

5
Punjab

Punjab Governor terms special Assembly session illegal, says business conducted in it will be unlawful

6
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court gets 1st woman acting Chief Justice

7
Amritsar

Amritsar leader Rajkumar Verka to leave BJP, to rejoin Congress

8
Jalandhar

Indian hockey players get heroes’ welcome in Jalandhar

9
Punjab

4-time Talwandi Sabo MLA Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu resigns from Shiromani Akali Dal

10
Chandigarh

Mohali: AIMS holds white coat ceremony

Don't Miss

View All
Ban on 6 dog breeds, ~10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Ban on 6 dog breeds, Rs 10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla’s green belts
Himachal

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla's green belts

Gatka has pan-India appeal now
Punjab

Sikh martial art Gatka has pan-India appeal now

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police
Punjab

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police

WhatsApp fraudsters calling up people to demand money
Amritsar

WhatsApp fraudsters posing as police officials call up people to demand money

Nehru Hospital blaze: Doctors risk their lives to save patients
Chandigarh

Nehru Hospital blaze: PGI doctors risk their lives to save patients

SGPC bans perfume spray on ‘holy book’ at Golden Temple
Punjab

SGPC bans perfume spray on Guru Granth Sahib at Golden Temple as it contains alcohol

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn’t got married; “Completely entangled…”
India

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn't got married, “Completely entangled…”

Top News

Israel orders unprecedented evacuation of 1 million in Gaza as possible ground offensive looms

Israel orders unprecedented evacuation of 1 million in Gaza as possible ground offensive looms

UN warned that so many people fleeing en masse — almost half...

US Defence Secretary Austin tells Israel’s Netanyahu ‘we have your back’ after the attack by Hamas

US Defence Secretary Austin tells Israel's Netanyahu 'we have your back' after the attack by Hamas

He stressed that ‘this is a time for resolve and not revenge...

Conflicts, confrontations do not benefit anyone: PM Modi says at P20 summit in reference to Israel-Palestine conflict

Conflicts, confrontations do not benefit anyone, PM Modi says at P20 summit in reference to Israel-Palestine conflict

Was addressing the inaugural session of the ninth G20 Parlia...

Termination of 26-week pregnancy: SC seeks another report from AIIMS; hearing on Monday

Termination of 26-week pregnancy: Supreme Court seeks another report from AIIMS; hearing on Monday

The order comes after Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya...

Teacher killed, 2 hurt in knife attack in school in northern France: Police

Teacher killed, 2 hurt in knife attack in school in northern France: Police

Regional authorities said the attacker had been arrested


Cities

View All

Amritsar leader Rajkumar Verka to leave BJP, to rejoin Congress

Amritsar leader Rajkumar Verka to leave BJP, to rejoin Congress

Festive season around, officials yet to ensure hygienic food items

Amritsar MC elections may be held on old ward pattern, feel parties

Sacrilege a heinous offence, can't quash FIR on compromise: High Court

Village Defence Committees network to be widened to check drugs, illegal mining: Punjab Governor

Jatinder Pal Malhotra named Chandigarh BJP chief

Jatinder Pal Malhotra named Chandigarh BJP chief

Massive fire engulfs Sunny Enclave police post in Kharar

Punjab BJP leaders Balbir Sidhu, Gurpreet Kanger meet KC Venugopal, express desire to return to Congress

Supreme Court refuses to interfere with order transferring Justice DC Chaudhary from AFT Chandigarh Bench

Ban on 6 dog breeds, Rs 10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh

Delivery of justice to 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims started only after 2014: Amit Shah

Delivery of justice to 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims started only after 2014: Amit Shah

Court sends AAP's Sanjay Singh to judicial custody till October 27 in Delhi excise policy case

NewsClick row: Delhi High Court dismisses news portal founder’s petition against arrest under UAPA

Security beefed up around mosques in Gurugram amid Israel-Hamas

Delhi High Court seeks Centre’s stand on Kapil Dev’s plea against cruelty to animals

Girls come out with flying colours

Girls come out with flying colours

DC orders ban on carrying of weapons in Kapurthala district

CRPF’s all-women bikers get warm welcome at city colleges

Dispute over unpaid rent turns ugly, 2 held

Good Samaritan comes to aid of farmer’s daughters

Ludhiana court convicts 13 cops in 20-year-old corruption case, sentences them to 5-year jail term

Ludhiana court convicts 13 cops in 20-year-old corruption case, sentences them to 5-year jail term

Ludhiana panchayat fund embezzlement scam was much bigger, finds inquiry report

Two killed, three injured in house collapse at Doraha

Dump near cremation ground a nuisance

Work to begin on Rs 3,394-cr water supply project soon

Residents wait for final ward map before Patiala MC elections

Residents wait for final ward map before Patiala MC elections

Patiala girl on awareness flying expedition to reach city today

Patiala DC demands copy of report on ‘harassment’ of girl students

Patiala: Historian delivers lecture on Sikh relics

Fatehgarh Sahib roads dotted with potholes; commuters a harried lot