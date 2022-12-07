Microsoft to make hit video game Call of Duty available on Nintendo for 10 years

London, December 7
Microsoft agreed Wednesday to make the hit video game Call of Duty available on Nintendo for 10 years should its $69 billion purchase of game maker Activision Blizzard go through — an apparent attempt to fend off objections from rival Sony.
The blockbuster merger is facing close scrutiny from regulators in the U.S., Europe and elsewhere. Microsoft, maker of the Xbox game console, faces resistance from Sony, which makes the competing PlayStation console and has raised concerns with antitrust watchdogs about losing access to what it calls a “must-have” game title.
Phil Spencer, the head of Xbox, tweeted that Microsoft “entered into a 10-year commitment" to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo.
Microsoft President Brad Smith tweeted his thanks to Nintendo, which makes the Switch game console, saying the same offer was available for Sony.
“Any day @Sony wants to sit down and talk, we'll be happy to hammer out a 10-year deal for PlayStation as well,” he said.
Smith said the agreement would bring Call of Duty to more gamers and more platforms, and “that's good for competition and good for consumers.” Sony's European press office didn't respond to a request for comment.
In an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal this week, Smith raised concerns about the possibility that the Federal Trade Commission could take Microsoft to court to stop the deal. Antitrust watchdogs in both Britain and the European Union also are investigating the transaction over concerns it would distort competition.
At the heart of the dispute is control over future releases of Activision Blizzard's most popular games, especially Call of Duty, a first-person military shooter franchise. Activision reported last month that the latest instalment, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, had earned more than $1 billion in sales since its October 28 launch.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
As AAP ends 15-year BJP rule in MCD, Kejriwal seeks PM Modi's 'blessings' to improve Delhi
AAP wins 134 of 250 wards, BJP 104; Congress reduced to just...
BJP signals Chandigarh plan in MCD mayoral poll
It will all depend on who can hold the numbers in a close co...
RBI hikes lending rate by 35 basis points; home, auto loans to be expensive
Terming the Indian economy a bright spot in the otherwise gl...
Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Punjabi singers Babbu Maan, Mankirat Aulakh questioned by SIT
Moosewala’s parents had stated that people from music indust...
Sidhu Moosewala murder: Congress MP Ravneet Bittu urges Centre to step in and bring culprits to book
‘Punjab has become a gangland… daily murders are taking plac...