Microsoft to train, certify over 1 lakh Indian software developers in a month

New Delhi, December 6
IT company Microsoft will train and certify over 1 lakh software developers in India in a month under its pan-India "Future Ready Champions of Code" program, the company said on Tuesday.
The month-long programme will be supported by Microsoft's customers and partners incuding Accenture, HCLTech, Icertis, Infosys, InMobi, OYO, PayU, TCS, Tech Mahindra, udaan, VerSe Innovation, Wibmo – (A PayU company) and Wipro among others with a focus to fast-track competency development among their developer teams, the company said in a statement.
As a part of the programme, developers will be provided resources online to learn, practice, earn net new or renew Microsoft cloud certifications.
Microsoft India, Executive Director for Customer Success, Aparna Gupta said India has become an innovation powerhouse with one of the fastest growing developer communities and Microsoft recognises the creativity, innovation, and passion of developers to build technology that is driving the nation's growth.
“With this programme we are helping developers and academia be future-ready by upskilling and empowering them with platforms and tools. We are delighted to associate with a strong set of partners who are equally motivated and committed to building a thriving developer community in India to achieve more," Gupta said.
