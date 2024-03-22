M&M, Adani Total join hands to set up EV charging infra

New Delhi, March 21
Mahindra & Mahindra on Thursday said it has tied up with a unit of Adani Total Gas to establish electric vehicle charging infrastructure across the country.
The MoU sets a roadmap for the creation of an expansive EV charging infrastructure across the country, it added. It will also entail rolling out e-mobility solutions to provide seamless access to the charging network for the customers covering discovery, availability, navigation, and transactions.
